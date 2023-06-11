Teen murder suspect sought after fatal shooting outside Hammond bar

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old was identified as the wanted suspect in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday (June 11) outside a Hammond bar.

Hammond Police said they are seeking Malik Andrews of Hammond, who will face allegations of first-degree murder and illegal discharging of a firearm upon his arrest.

Police said a witness identified Hammond as “one of the offenders” involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Tykerstien Lusk of Springfield.

Lusk was killed early Sunday outside The Livin Room bar at 1801 Nashville Ave. Officers arrived to find Lusk lying dead in a ditch with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, the department said.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, and Hammond Police have not said how many other suspects are believed to be involved in the killing.

Anyone with information on Andrews’ whereabouts is asked to contact Hammond Police detective Ronney Domiano at (985) 277-5739 or by email at Domiano)RJ@hammond.org). Tips can also be left anonymously through Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

