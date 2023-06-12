After 18 years of waiting, Mid City neighbors call for the end of Lindy Boggs blight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors say enough is enough at the old Mercy Hospital and Lindy Boggs Medical Center in Mid City.

If putting the public spotlight on this building is going to be a catalyst for change, so be it.

For nearly 18 years the decrepit former hospital abandoned after Hurricane Katrina has been a source of blight, crime, and violence off Bayou St. John.

Monday night, neighbors hope to get real answers as to when the dangers of the facility will be eliminated.

“When I pass by it these days and I see what it looks like, the memories, you know, they come back,” said New Orleans native Capricia Gause.

Circling the block for a parking spot far from the barricades has become routine for Gause and her husband.

The former hospital has decayed from flood waters, trespassers, illicit drug use, and years of neglect. Neighbors say the almost 4-acre site is a breeding ground for crime.

“Recently, things have gotten ramped up,” said Mid City Neighborhood Organization president Thomas Ecker. “The activity has gone feral, so to speak.”

Two summers ago, locally owned Woodward Design and Build took over the property, with plans to revitalize the complex and neighborhood. But little has changed, and the property still is used mostly by squatters leaving used needles scattered around.

Just over two months ago, the property went back on the market.

“A lot of it has to do with politics. They decide what they’re going to revamp, what they’re going to put back together,” said Gause. “And they’re not thinking, like you and I, about the things that really meant a lot to the community.”

Ecker plans to bring several stakeholders under one roof Monday night.

“The people that own these properties, that know they own these properties, but do nothing... they’re culpable,” said Mid-City Neighborhood Organization President Thomas Ecker. “But the problem is we don’t force them to be culpable.”

The Mid City Neighborhood Organization is calling for an update and an action plan from the Woodward development team, the city’s Code Enforcement office, and the NOPD.

“This can’t be the thing that brings the neighborhood down. People who live have a certain degree of sanctity they expect. All neighborhoods expect sanctity in one way or another,” said Ecker. “Everybody should think that, ‘Yes, this is fixable,’ and ‘Yes, I have a role in it,’ even if it’s something as simple as wagging my fingers in the face of people doing wrong.”

Ecker says he’s seen crime at the site escalate from teenage graffiti artists hopping fences to drug dealers and squatters intimidating homeowners living near the property.

And for Gause, the solution is simple.

“You know, we all watch the news. Things are going crazy everywhere. But, for the most part, I think that this is a safe area that has been inhabited by drug use and things of that nature. Because it is an abandoned building,” said Gause. “But if it wasn’t abandoned, I truly believe that we wouldn’t have drug use there.”

The Lindy Boggs update meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. inside Warren Easton High School at 3019 Canal Street.

“There’s going to be a conversation that I hope will turn into fruition. That we’re going to see change happen,” said Ecker. “If not, then we’re going to catch them on their word and remind them who they were when they said it.”

New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris is expected at the June meeting. Earlier this month, Harris did a walkthrough of the property with developers.

