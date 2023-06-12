Bruce: Severe Thunderstorm Watch till 8pm North Shore; Temps stay hot in the 94-98° range

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A round of showers and storms have the potential of becoming severe especially north shore through 8pm tonight. Biggest threats will be vivid lightning, strong downburst winds and hail. After tonight, we dry out as temps stay well above average. By late week we may be threatening records. Much less rain in play as we work our way through Monday afternoon, but any storms that do develop could be strong. Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier but hot with highs in the 94-96° range. With humidity it will feel like triple digits.

Bruce: The heat wave continues through the week into the weekend as highs reach the mid to upper 90s. With humidity we will feel like 103-108°. Stay hydrated stay in shady areas if outdoors and check on those without proper cooling. pic.twitter.com/rsqfRRDR5Z — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 12, 2023

Expect the trend to continue through the week ahead. A better chance for rain Thursday and Friday with a disturbance moving by, but it will be dry again into Father’s Day weekend. Stay hydrated. the tropics remain quiet for now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.