BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

High heat on the way this week

Highs will soar into the middle 90s each afternoon with upper 90s possible next weekend
High heat this week
High heat this week(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June is about to quickly introduce us to the dog days of summer as high heat is the story of the week.

The big problem this time of year is when you don’t see the storm chances, you fry and this week we’re going to fry. Expect highs each afternoon to climb into the middle 90s with a range between 94 to 96 expected. The rain chances aren’t zero but they aren’t great either, a random storm is not out of the question thru Wednesday. I’m keeping that 20% rain threat to cover the one or two pop ups each day.

I do see some indications of more storms entering the forecast for one day this week, that would be on Thursday. After that, heading into next weekend an even hotter trend in high temperatures is expected. Triple digit heat indices are likely for the next 7 days so make sure you’re thinking about protecting yourself from these temperatures.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

Strong storms are possible Monday.
Strong storms in store for Monday with heat building through the week
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Nightly weather update for Sunday, June 11 at 10 p.m.
Morning weather update for Sunday, June 11