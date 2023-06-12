High heat on the way this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - June is about to quickly introduce us to the dog days of summer as high heat is the story of the week.

The big problem this time of year is when you don’t see the storm chances, you fry and this week we’re going to fry. Expect highs each afternoon to climb into the middle 90s with a range between 94 to 96 expected. The rain chances aren’t zero but they aren’t great either, a random storm is not out of the question thru Wednesday. I’m keeping that 20% rain threat to cover the one or two pop ups each day.

I do see some indications of more storms entering the forecast for one day this week, that would be on Thursday. After that, heading into next weekend an even hotter trend in high temperatures is expected. Triple digit heat indices are likely for the next 7 days so make sure you’re thinking about protecting yourself from these temperatures.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.