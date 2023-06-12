LSU lands 4-star West Feliciana safety Joel Rogers

WEST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly has added a big addition to their 2024 recruiting class by adding four-star safety Joel Rogers.

Rogers, listed at 6-foot-0 and weighs 180 pounds is the No. 8 player in the state of La. according to 247Sports and he is ranked as the No. 30 overall safety in the nation.

The Tigers currently have the No. 7 rated class in the nation according to 247Sports.

The West Feliciana Saint chose the Tigers over Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia Tech among others.

Below is a full list of 2024 commits:

4-Star TE Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana, La.

4-star LB Maurice Williams Jr., Pearland, Texas.

4-star LB Kolaj Cobbins, Destrehan, La.

4-star S Dashawn McBryde, Denham Springs, La.

4-star LB Xavier Atkins, Humble, Texas

4-star QB Colin Hurley, Jacksonville, Fla.

4-star S Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette, La.

4-star WR Joseph Stone, Fairburn, Ga.

4-star CB Zion Ferguson, Gainesville, Ga.

4-star S Joel Rogers, West Feliciana, La.

4-star LB Davhon, Keys Aledo, Texas

3-star DL De’Myrion Johnson, New Iberia, La.

3-star OL Khayree Lee, Marrero, La.

3-Star CB Wallace Foster, New Orleans, La.

3-star Edge Ahmad Breaux, Ruston, La.

3-star K Aeron Burrell, Bossier City, La.

