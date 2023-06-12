BBB Accredited Business
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Mandeville man took his own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police Department, authorities said.

The man’s identity and age were not disclosed. Police reported the incident around 3 p.m., but said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. The man’s manner of death was not revealed.

Fox 8 found the police department’s lobby closed, locked and empty at 5:30 p.m.

A statement issued by the department said, “The Mandeville Police Department is currently investigating the death of an individual in the front lobby of the Mandeville Police Department located at 1870 US Hwy. 190.

“Upon preliminary investigation, officers observed that the cause of death appears to be by means of suicide. This case is pending further investigation.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Text or dial 988 to be connected.

