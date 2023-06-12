BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mandina’s murder suspect Kyron Fazande ordered held without bond

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kyron Fazande, the Chalmette man accused of murdering a server outside Mandina’s restaurant in April and wounding a patron inside, was ordered held without bond Monday (June 12) after making his first court appearance in New Orleans.

Fazande was extradited last week and booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on June 5. The 22-year-old has been booked with single counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Fazande is accused of killing Mandina’s waiter Hilbert Walker III outside the famed Mid-City restaurant and wounding a Chicago woman who was dining inside. New Orleans police said she was struck by a bullet that came through the wall.

Related coverage

Customers return to Mandina’s, as slain employee mourned by Sophie B. Wright High School

Suspect in fatal Mandina’s shooting arrested in Houston, authorities say

Mandina’s murder suspect Kyron Fazande also accused of killing teen in Texas

Fazande also has been accused of a murder in Houston, where authorities said he was hiding out with a girlfriend in the days after the Mandina’s shooting.

Houston police said last week that Fazande is suspected of fatally shooting a masked teenager in the parking lot of the apartment complex where he was staying. Witnesses reported seeing the masked 15-year-old looking into parked cars before he was shot in the head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Mandina's murder suspect Kyron Fazande ordered held without bond in New Orleans
Missing chef Demietriek Scott, reportedly found dead earlier Monday, turns up very much alive
West Baton Rouge Parish Council Detention Facility and Law Enforcement Center
Woman attempted to sneak into multiple prisons in Baton Rouge area, authorities say