MISSING: Popular New Orleans chef, food truck operator not heard from in two weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a popular chef who has been reported missing.

According to the NOPD, 47-year-old Demietriek Scott was reported missing on June 10. Police say the person who made the report has not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks.

No last clothing description was available. He is described as standing 5-foot-9 and weighing approximately 250 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

A driver's license photo of New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott, reported missing on June 10. (NOPD)

Scott operates Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and has cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace and Redfish Grill.

Family members have started a grassroots search effort. You can contact the family at 504-270-3462 or Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.