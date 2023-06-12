New details released on arrest of Louisiana Baptists leader Daryl Stagg

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - We are learning new details about an arrest last week of a prominent Baptist leader, Daryl Stagg. Stagg is facing a multitude of sexual assault charges, and Monday, June 12, the sheriff’s offices from Grant, Rapides and Union Parishes got together to let the community know there may be more victims.

Last Thursday, Stagg was arrested.

“Daryl Stagg is a 60-year-old man from Pollock, Louisiana,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

We know he most recently was the Associational Mission Strategist for the Big Creek and CenLa Baptist Associations.

He is facing charges of three counts each of oral sexual battery, first-degree rape, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

“Our message this morning is you’re safe, Mr. Stagg is in jail,” added McCain.

On Monday, we learned more about the timeline of how law enforcement learned about the accusations, starting with a tip three weeks ago to RPSO about allegations of children being raped by Stagg. The Rapides investigation led them to Grant Parish, where the alleged crimes are believed to have occurred. We also learned about Union Parish’s ties, where Stagg is also charged with one count each of the same crimes.

“Working in conjunction with these other agencies, we were able to identify one individual in Union Parish in the Bernice, Louisiana area,” said Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates.

And even bigger, investigators believe this could have stretched multiple states, possibly all the way to Kenosha, Wisconsin, although they would not elaborate on that part of the investigation.

“This is nothing new,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “They don’t just wake up and start that one morning. It seems like this is something that has been going on for a while.”

Sheriff Wood said anyone that has had any contact with Stagg should immediately come forward.

If you were a victim or have any further information on this investigation, you are asked to contact GPSO at 318-627-2010 or the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.

