Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot conditions into the week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We had a stretch of days in the low to middle 90s for highs through the weekend, but with dew points in the upper 60s and some rain around it kept the heat manageable. Higher dew points in the more typical middle 70s and less rain coverage mean the afternoons in the middle 90s will be less comfortable. Expect the trend to continue through the week ahead. Expect drier days for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the mid 70s. A better chance for rain Thursday and Friday with a disturbance moving by, but it will be dry again for Father’s Day. Stay hydrated.

