Officials investigating fatal shooting in Thibodaux, Terrebonne sheriff says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Thibodaux Saturday (June 10) night.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday night on Sagewood Drive.

An unidentified victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

