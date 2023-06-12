Officials investigating fatal shooting in Thibodaux, Terrebonne sheriff says
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Thibodaux Saturday (June 10) night.
Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting late Saturday night on Sagewood Drive.
An unidentified victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
No further details are available at this time.
The fatal shooting remains under investigation.
