Person takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A person took their own life Monday afternoon (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police Department, authorities said.

The identity, gender and age of the person was not disclosed. Police reported the incident around 3 p.m., but the exact time and manner of the person’s death was not revealed.

Fox 8 found the police department’s lobby closed, locked and empty at 5:30 p.m.

A statement issued by the department said, “The Mandeville Police Department is currently investigating the death of an individual in the front lobby of the Mandeville Police Department located at 1870 US Hwy. 190.

“Upon preliminary investigation, officers observed that the cause of death appears to be by means of suicide. This case is pending further investigation.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the 988 Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Text or dial 988 to be connected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.