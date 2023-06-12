BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Popular New Orleans chef found dead under bridge, family says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members say shortly after being reported missing, a popular New Orleans chef has been found dead.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 47-year-old Demietriek Scott was reported missing on June 10. Police say the person who made the report had not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks.

New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott was found dead under a bridge on Mon., June 12, according to...
New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott was found dead under a bridge on Mon., June 12, according to family members.(Family)

Family members started a grassroots search effort and say his body was discovered in the Ninth Ward on Monday, June 12 around noon.

New Orleans police were on the scene of an unidentified body found under the France Street bridge at the intersection of Florida Avenue Monday morning.

The cause of death remains unclassified at this time, according to police.

An official identification and cause of death will be released upon completion of an autopsy by the parish coroner.

Scott, born and raised in the Seventh Ward, operated Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.

If you have any information helpful to the investigation, you can contact the family at 504-270-3462 or Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

Two people injured in shooting at Lake Charles Civic Center.
2 people injured in shooting at Lake Charles Civic Center
West Baton Rouge Parish Council Detention Facility and Law Enforcement Center
Woman attempted to sneak into multiple prisons in Baton Rouge area, authorities say
Mandina's shooting suspect due in court Monday, June 12
Mandina's shooting suspect due in court Monday, June 12
LSU headed to College World Series
LSU headed to College World Series