Popular New Orleans chef found dead under bridge, family says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members say shortly after being reported missing, a popular New Orleans chef has been found dead.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 47-year-old Demietriek Scott was reported missing on June 10. Police say the person who made the report had not had any contact in person or via cell phone with Scott in two weeks.

New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott was found dead under a bridge on Mon., June 12, according to family members. (Family)

Family members started a grassroots search effort and say his body was discovered in the Ninth Ward on Monday, June 12 around noon.

New Orleans police were on the scene of an unidentified body found under the France Street bridge at the intersection of Florida Avenue Monday morning.

The cause of death remains unclassified at this time, according to police.

An official identification and cause of death will be released upon completion of an autopsy by the parish coroner.

Scott, born and raised in the Seventh Ward, operated Chef Scott’s Creole BBQ food truck and cooked at some of the city’s most famous restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.

If you have any information helpful to the investigation, you can contact the family at 504-270-3462 or Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

