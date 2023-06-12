Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly hitting another man in the head, leaving him “unconscious and unresponsive,” and flattening his tires on Sunday, June 11.

Clarence Yarbrough, AKA Messie Cee, 37, is charged with domestic abuse battery, and aggravated second-degree battery, officials said.

According to police, they were dispatched to an apartment on Seville Ave. in Baker La., in reference to an unresponsive male that stemmed from a fight.

Upon arrival, police say Yarbrough was seen outside in the road flagging them down for assistance and stated that there was an unresponsive male inside of the apartment. When officers entered the home, they observed droplets of blood and clay scattered across the floor that indicated a fight took place, officials said.

Police said they saw the victim lying face down in a pool of blood around the head area.

Officials said they made several attempts to get a response from the victim by physically shaking him and using loud verbal commands, but the victim was still unresponsive.

Police then attempted to get a natural response by flashing a flashlight into the eyes of the victim. The victim’s eyes twitched, and officers were able to call emergency responders to speed up response because the extent of injuries were unknown at the time, officials said.

When emergency responders arrived, they were able to administer aid and get the victim to sit up. When the victim sat up there was a gash around two to three inches long and one inch or greater in width continuously bleeding, according to police.

Officials were able to retrieve the knife used to flatten the victim’s tires and the vase that Yarbrough used to hit him.

Yarbrough told officers that the victim was attempting to leave the home placing clothes, and other items in a vehicle that the two shared, when a verbal altercation occurred. Yarbrough said he then proceeded to flatten all four tires on the vehicle.

The accused justification for flattening the tires was that the victim was “too drunk to drive and shouldn’t have been on the roadway.” Yarbrough also stated that the victim punched him in the face with a closed fist before the fight began hitting the victim with a vase.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and the accused was also taken to an area hospital later for minor injuries, officials said.

Police noted that the victim and accused are married and Yarbrough had previously been arrested in August of 2022 for Battery of a Dating Partner, and Child Endangerment with same victim.

Yarbrough was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

