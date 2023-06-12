‘Ring of Fire’ pattern brings near-record heat - but what does it mean?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mother Nature is cranking up the thermostat this week as areas of the country are expecting to see record heat.

The upper-air pattern causing the temperatures to soar is what meteorologists call the “Ring of Fire”. No, we are not talking about the song or the ring of volcanoes in the Pacific - this is a large area of high pressure that typically has storms circling it.

Let’s dive deeper into how this upper-level air feature can ramp up the heat.

An Upper-Air Overview

When you look at a pressure map of the upper levels of the atmosphere, there are a few distinguishable features that meteorologists use to forecast surface conditions.

Upper-air maps normally consist of constant pressure lines, or isobars, and upper-level winds. The winds flow parallel to these isobars.

Areas of low pressure that form in the upper levels of the atmosphere are called “troughs”, which appear as a “U” shape in upper-level pressure maps. Areas of high pressure that form are called “ridges”, and appear as an upside-down “U” shape in the contours of an upper-level pressure map.

Winds blow counter-clockwise around an area of high pressure. This is called cyclonic motion. For ridges, winds move clockwise around the area of high pressure, called anticyclonic motion. These features are not always closed off forming a circle of winds, but are typically connected to one another forming a wavy pattern. The wind flow will travel clockwise around a high, then transition to a counterclockwise pattern around a low, resulting in an Omega-shaped formation.

Upper-Level Winds (WVUE)

How Do Upper-Level Features Influence Surface Weather?

Surface conditions are influenced by these upper air features because they contribute to vertical motion in the atmosphere. Surface weather systems are driven by temperature and pressure changes in the vertical and horizontal planes.

In the upper levels, high pressure means that there is sinking motion in that vertical column, leading to higher pressure being put on the Earth at the surface beneath it. The sinking motion is caused by the winds flowing clockwise into the center of the high pressure. Areas of high pressure are normally notated on weather maps that you see on TV by a large blue “H”. Sinking air also makes it harder for clouds to form, leading to more sunshine and more heat underneath upper-level highs.

Troughs and areas of upper-level low pressure cause rising motion in the vertical column because winds flow counter-clockwise and away from the center of the low, which can lead to storm formation and less pressure being applied to the Earth’s surface by the air. These systems are notated by a large red “L” on weather maps. Troughs are typically associated with wet and cold weather patterns, while ridges bring hot and dry conditions.

Upper Air Pattern (WVUE)

So What is the “Ring of Fire”?

The “Ring of Fire” is a large ridge of high pressure that stations itself over one region of the country for an extended period of time. High pressure brings hot temperatures and dry conditions, so this can lead to heat waves and record stretches of hot weather for a long stretch.

Meteorologists call this upper-air pattern the “Ring of Fire” for a couple of reasons.

The word Ring is used to describe the weather system because the jet stream travels around it in a clockwise direction, nearly completing a circle in its journey. The area in between and directly under the upper-level high is considered to be under a “dome” of hot air. This area sees the hottest conditions. Around the outside of the ring, storms can form.

Fire refers to two elements of this pattern. The first is the hot temperatures, and the second is the ring of storms that form around the peripheral of the area of high pressure. These storms are typically driven by daytime heating. They will travel in a clockwise formation around the dry center of the ridge.

Ring of Fire Pattern (WVUE)

What This Pattern Means for Us

The “Ring of Fire” is already setting up over the far southern US with millions of people in Texas under heat alerts at the start of this week. A ridge of high pressure has been positioned over northern Mexico and will expand over the southern Plains as the week progresses.

By Friday, a large swath of Texas could see near or record-breaking heat. Places as far north as Dallas may see temperatures in the triple digits. Highs could surpass 100 degrees across the state for multiple days in a row.

Southeastern Louisiana is positioned right on the eastern side of this ridge of high pressure throughout the week. This means we could get some of the fire first before the ridge expands over us by Friday.

The storms that circle the “Ring of Fire” could impact us Thursday into Friday as a frontal boundary drops south into our region. This will provide lift from the surface that is needed to ignite widespread storms.

Forecast this week (WVUE)

Once this boundary moves out, we will begin to see the ridge of high pressure building over the northwestern Gulf into our area by the start of the weekend. Temperatures are hottest towards the center of the high pressure. This is when highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s for some of us.

Humidity will still be around, and with lower storm chances under the ridge, feels-like temperatures can climb well into the triple digits. Cloud cover and afternoon storms keep our temperatures down, but these will be few and far between by the weekend.

Heat Index This Week (WVUE)

The hot pattern will last until the high pressure is displaced by a low-pressure system moving in, which may not be until next week. Until then we could see near-record highs through this weekend.

