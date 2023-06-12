Suspect arrested in connection with a stabbing in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that a suspect wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Sunday (June 4) in Ponchatoula has been arrested.

41-year-old Michael King was booked Friday (June 9) for a recent stabbing incident on CC Road.

Police say during the investigation; it was revealed that King had allegedly stabbed another male during an altercation before fleeing the scene before the arrival of the deputies.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

King was officially booked for aggravated second-degree battery in connection with the stabbing incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.