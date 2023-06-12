Woman attempted to sneak into multiple prisons in Baton Rouge area, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears a woman made multiple attempts to sneak inside of prisons across the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities say Joy Johnson was cited for sneaking into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in May and was previously stopped from entering West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center back in January.

Sgt. Landon Grover with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Johnson came to the West Baton Rouge prison under the guise of being a licensed attorney. He added that guards foiled Johnson’s plan by asking for a copy of her law license.

Grover says Johnson was banned from returning to the prison until she could provide her license. However, she was never interviewed, charged, or reprimanded after that incident.

Johnson didn’t get off as easy after her attempt to sneak into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Deputies charged Johson with two counts of false personification. She was issued a criminal summons instead of being booked into jail.

