After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp day one

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Big names make their offseason debuts

There was a little different energy at day one of Saints minicamp mainly because just about everyone was in attendance.

Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, James Hurst and Andrus Peat all made their offseason debuts.

The team worked for about 90 minutes and focused a lot on situational work.

Take Two: Taysom Hill splits snaps between quarterback and tight end

One week after Dennis Allen told reporters that Taysom was going to practice with the tight ends, Hill opened practice with the quarterbacks Tuesday. He was the third team quarterback during 7-on-7 and went 2/2 on a couple of shorter throws.

At this point in his career, trying to define a position for Hill is pointless. Everyone in the organization understands he’s the most unique offensive weapon in the NFL. To waste valuable reps during minicamp and training camp at one position would be foolish for the Saints to do.

On special teams, Hill was in his usual spot as punt protector.

Take Three: Offense wins 7-on-7

Lattimore opened 7-on-7 with a pass breakup on a pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith. After that play, the ball never touched the ground again during the period.

Carr finished 5/6. His best throws came on a square-in route to Smith where he threaded the needle nicely. Carr later connected with Foster Moreau on an over route for about twenty yards.

Jameis Winston went 4/4 in the period. He opened with a connection to Chris Olave. On his final pass he connected with Lucas Krull down the seam when the defense was in cover two.

Take Four: Defense dominates team

For as focused as the offense seemed to be during seven-on-sevens, they seemed to lack it during the team session when they went two-minute.

Carr opened with a nine-yard connection to Smith, but Smith went on to drop his next two targets. One of them came when Carr beautifully placed a pass on a skinny post on fourth and one. Moreau opened the second team with a drop from Winston. On the next play, Ugo Amadi picked off Winston when he undercut an out route by Shaq Davis.

Overall it was an ugly sequence for the offense.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Rashid Shaheed is dealing with a groin injury.

- Cam Jordan did not participate in on-field work.

- James Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Calvin Throckmorton and Ryan Ramczyck was the first team offensive line.

- Paulson Adebo and Lattimore were the first team outside corners.

- When the defense went into their dime package, Alontae Taylor came on the field and played inside.

- Derek Carr and Michael Thomas once again spent some time off to the side getting solid work together focusing on back shoulder throws.

- Both kickers Wil Lutz and Blake Grupe had good days. Lutz closed out practice with what appeared to be a 59-yard field goal. This should be a fun competition to watch.

- Former Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was at practice as a coach Tuesday. Allen said they’ll see whether they’ll have him back for training camp.

