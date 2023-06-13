Bruce: Hot temps to continue through Father’s day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hot temperature trend will continue as we go into father’s day weekend. Mostly dry conditions around through tomorrow with spotty showers Thursday and Friday.

Dew points in the 70s will bring feels like temps into the triple digits. It’s not out of the question to get a storm or two especially north late this afternoon, but coverage will be minimal with only isolated activity less than 10% tomorrow. Any storm that does manage to develop could be strong. Thursday and Friday there’s a better chance we get clipped by the next disturbance rounding that high pressure. The weekend will be drier and therefore hotter as we get into father’s day weekend.

