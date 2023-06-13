BBB Accredited Business
Cheer on LSU as Tigers depart for Omaha; game time announced

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will leave Baton Rouge for Omaha, Neb. on Wednesday, June 14, in preparation for the College World Series.

Fans can line up ahead of a 9 a.m. send-off on LSU’s campus to wish the Tigers well during the College World Series. Officials said the fans can gather outside of Alex Box Stadium near gate one.

Before lining up to see the LSU Tigers depart, fans can park in the Hall of Fame parking lot on the third base side of Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will face the winner of the Southern Miss-Tennessee game on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. CT. Those teams are scheduled to play game three on Monday.

