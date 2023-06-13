Developers lay out next steps for blighted former Mercy Hospital site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of Mid-City now have a clearer picture of the future plans for the old Mercy Hospital and Lindy Boggs Medical Center site.

Nearly 18 years after Hurricane Katrina turned the property into an abandoned breeding ground for crime and illicit drug use, a public meeting Monday (June 12) included residents and the major stakeholders of the redevelopment site.

Located off Norman C. Francis Parkway, graffiti is scrawled across almost every inch of the neglected property. The abandoned complex is one of the ugliest examples of unmanaged blight in New Orleans.

Woodward Investments currently owns the site. The company is now two years into its tenure, with no real headway made toward revitalization.

Developers told residents the cat-and-mouse game they are playing with trespassers is making long-term change with current resources virtually impossible.

Woodward officials said they put the property back on the market more than two months ago, but have no offers on the table to consider.

Woodward says it knew from the start that a successful revitalization would require two big-ticket items: Historic tax credits and federal funding. But the funding the company sought was denied, because of the building’s location in a flood zone. The plan remains to renovate more than half of the property, and change its purpose from a full-service medical center to a hybrid assisted living facility.

Developers say they are working on obtaining a special funding waiver and will know if they are approved within a month.

Without such funding, renovation plans have ground to a halt, keeping the site blighted, dangerous, and a hotbed of criminal activity and illicit drug use.

Many neighbors called attention to a so-called bicycle “chop shop” operating at the abandoned site, which they said is the source of damaged and stolen property from homes around the area. They called into question the trust they are placing in these developers.

“Hold us accountable for what I’ve told you tonight -- and what happens in the next 30, 60, 90 days -- and I will be back here to have this same discussion,” said Bill Hoffman with Woodward Investments. “The building isn’t going to be sitting here like it is for 10 years, because we can’t carry it that long. And somebody else who gets it isn’t going to just sit on it like that. I don’t know that there’s a timeline, but there are economics involved.”

In the interim, Hoffman says contractors will be out on the property next month installing steel windows on the bottom floors of the old hospital. He says it comes with a price tag of $200,000 and should make the property inaccessible from the ground.

Additionally, legislation effective Aug. 1 will bring stronger penalties for property owners falling behind on their maintenance of blighted properties.

Under the new law, an owner of a blighted property can be fined up to $500 for the first criminal conviction, $1,000 for each violation, and up to six months in jail for their second offense. Penalties escalate to a $2,000 fine per violation and up to a year of jail time for the third offense.

Code enforcement director Tom Mulligan made it known at the meeting that those parameters will be enforced, if necessary.

