BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Football, Fútbol, Food: Smooth first day of mini-camp for the Saints

Alvin Kamara attended the Saints mandatory mini-camp workout on Tuesday.
Alvin Kamara attended the Saints mandatory mini-camp workout on Tuesday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Mandatory mini-camp brings more Saints players back to Airline Drive, U.S.A. and Mexico renew their bitter rivalry, and I return to Osteria Lupo.

FOOTBALL

The first day of Saints mini-camp is in the books, and as FOX 8 Saints analyst put it, “Every player is in phenomenal shape and all things are great until they aren’t. Got it, good.”

Deuce is right. Without hitting, tackling, and an opponent, the Saints will always look great.

For the Black and Gold, the key thing was attendance. With it being mandatory and fines involved, almost everyone was there.

Some of the notable players in the house: Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Taysom Hill. All missed every OTA that the media attended.

Lattimore broke up a pass from Derek Carr, Kamara looked smooth on routes, and Hill did some QB work, caught some passes and did some special teams work. So yes, the new attendees did shine on Tuesday.

The Saints will run it back for two more days, and then return at the end of July for training camp. And when camp starts, the players will be “in phenomenal shape and all things are great until they aren’t. Got it, good.”

Thanks Deuce!

FÚTBOL

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Lakers vs. Celtics, Auburn vs. Alabama, all insanely heated rivalries. Well, U.S.A. Soccer vs. Mexico is right up there with those.

These adversaries will meet again this Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Making this matchup more spicy, The U.S. Men’s National Team is unbeaten in their last five against Mexico. If the U.S. wins in Las Vegas, that will be six in a row, tying a record.

Mexico does lead the overall series 36-22-17, but a lot of those wins came before I was born.

We live in a “what have you done for me lately” world. Right now, that’s all in the favor of the Stars and Stripes.

FOOD

Last week, I documented my first visit to Osteria Lupo. I thought the spot was phenomenal with great food and atmosphere.

But, a few people I spoke to found some holes in the new restaurant. Both observations were formed from visits when they just opened. I throw those out the window. Got to give a new spot at least a month to breath.

Just to get a refresher, I returned to Osteria Lupo. Guess what, still fantastic.

The prosciutto pizza was a mouth-watering masterpiece. A few days before, I went to Pizza Domenica before a comparison of prosciutto pizza. Domenica finished second-best. They need to pull back on the arugula ASAP.

Other standout dishes: Louisiana blue crab pasta with basil and parmesan, Maine lobster pasta with jalapenos, and grilled lamb with pistachio-mint salsa verde.

Osteria Lupo is the truth. That’s coming from a two-time visitor, believe it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say

Latest News

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) could make his offseason debut this week....
Saints open three-day minicamp
Saints open three-day minicamp
Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Johnathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to...
New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia
Michael Thomas spent a lot of time with Derek Carr at the Saints OTA workout.
FFF: Michael Thomas is back in the Black and Gold