Football, Fútbol, Food: Smooth first day of mini-camp for the Saints

FOOTBALL

The first day of Saints mini-camp is in the books, and as FOX 8 Saints analyst put it, “Every player is in phenomenal shape and all things are great until they aren’t. Got it, good.”

It's warming up outside.

Deuce is right. Without hitting, tackling, and an opponent, the Saints will always look great.

For the Black and Gold, the key thing was attendance. With it being mandatory and fines involved, almost everyone was there.

Some of the notable players in the house: Marshon Lattimore, Alvin Kamara, Ryan Ramczyk, and Taysom Hill. All missed every OTA that the media attended.

Lattimore broke up a pass from Derek Carr, Kamara looked smooth on routes, and Hill did some QB work, caught some passes and did some special teams work. So yes, the new attendees did shine on Tuesday.

The Saints will run it back for two more days, and then return at the end of July for training camp. And when camp starts, the players will be “in phenomenal shape and all things are great until they aren’t. Got it, good.”

FÚTBOL

Yankees vs. Red Sox, Lakers vs. Celtics, Auburn vs. Alabama, all insanely heated rivalries. Well, U.S.A. Soccer vs. Mexico is right up there with those.

These adversaries will meet again this Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

Making this matchup more spicy, The U.S. Men’s National Team is unbeaten in their last five against Mexico. If the U.S. wins in Las Vegas, that will be six in a row, tying a record.

Mexico does lead the overall series 36-22-17, but a lot of those wins came before I was born.

We live in a “what have you done for me lately” world. Right now, that’s all in the favor of the Stars and Stripes.

FOOD

Last week, I documented my first visit to Osteria Lupo. I thought the spot was phenomenal with great food and atmosphere.

But, a few people I spoke to found some holes in the new restaurant. Both observations were formed from visits when they just opened. I throw those out the window. Got to give a new spot at least a month to breath.

Just to get a refresher, I returned to Osteria Lupo. Guess what, still fantastic.

The prosciutto pizza was a mouth-watering masterpiece. A few days before, I went to Pizza Domenica before a comparison of prosciutto pizza. Domenica finished second-best. They need to pull back on the arugula ASAP.

Other standout dishes: Louisiana blue crab pasta with basil and parmesan, Maine lobster pasta with jalapenos, and grilled lamb with pistachio-mint salsa verde.

Osteria Lupo is the truth. That’s coming from a two-time visitor, believe it.

