Heat levels set to climb through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A heat wave is settling in over Texas and Louisiana which will lead us into a hot stretch of weather over the next 7 days.

Tuesday will shape up just like Monday as bright sun and high humidity make for a toasty day out there. Highs will climb into the middle 90s for most locations with feels like readings between 100-105. Considering this is the first really hot stretch of weather this summer, make sure you protect yourself from heat exhaustion if out and about. Rain chances are close to zero.

I see some indications of a slightly better shot at a few storms later this week. That chance will arrive in the forecast Thursday and Friday. It’s not really going to help the heat much as we still should produce middle 90s for highs. In fact, by the upcoming weekend our highs may jump another degree or two into the upper 90s. That’s certainly something to watch later in the week as Heat Advisory weather may be in store.

A breakdown of the heat ridge doesn’t look to happen until some point next week.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.