Jaeger finalizing purchase agreement to sell dilapidated Plaza Tower

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Decrepit, abandoned, and blighted are just some of the words local officials have used to describe Plaza Tower. But owner Joe Jaeger said he is nearing the finalization of a purchase agreement to finally sell the derelict tower for redevelopment.

According to Jaeger, there have been “more than one” parties who have expressed interest, as he seeks to unload the property following years of stalled development talks.

“Once an acceptable purchase agreement is reached, there will be an agreed-upon timeline for due diligence, a firm deposit, and an acceptable close date,” Jaeger said in a statement to Fox 8. “At best this is a 150-day process that starts once a [purchase agreement] is signed. A [purchase agreement] will take 30-60 days before the 150 starts. That assumes that the buyer will move forward after they complete their [due diligence]. If they abort, the process starts over again.”

Meanwhile, nearby businesses said Tuesday they’re eager for some relief and redevelopment to make its way to the neighborhood.

“It being abandoned for so long, it really changes the charisma and the energy of the CBD,” said Chef Chelsea Bolds. “I think if we can see that come back to life, it’ll bring more of the jazz, the music, the upbeat, the tempo.”

Bolds is working on a revamp of the G’s Pizza location near the tower on Howard Avenue. She said she’s putting her own New Orleans flare on the menu, changing the name and the brand of the restaurant to reflect updated types of food.

The new restaurant will be called “Big Little Kitchen.”

“This is going to be my first brick and mortar, the biggest thing I’ve ever took on in my life,” Bolds said. “The concept is very from my home table to yours. It’s something very family oriented.”

Bolds said by the time she opens on June 28, she hopes the neighborhood will have more big development to look forward to.

“St. Charles is right here, you have the streetcar line right here. I think it would be really good for all of these tourists that are coming in,” she said.

Records obtained by Fox 8 show, since 2018, only about $4,075 in fines have been assessed by the city, all related to a March 2021 code enforcement inspection.

Jaeger’s company, Alexandra Land and Development, LLC, was issued those fines in a November 2021 judgment and ordered to pay the city by December 2021.

But Jaeger appealed the fines. Mayor Cantrell maintains that appeal, which is still pending in Civil District Court today, prevents the city from issuing further fines.

Meanwhile, constant falling debris, fires and hazardous conditions in and around the building led the city to place barricades blocking off South Rampart Street on the southern border of the property.

But the barricades were taken down by passersby, with cars simply blowing past them Tuesday.

“It’s holding us up,” said one driver. “I got my guys here, we’re trying to go about our business, holding up traffic. Something needs to be done about it.”

Workers could also be seen installing a more permanent fence around the edges of the property.

“We have taken steps to have that building secured with additional fencing, with on-site security, and that has mitigated some of the break-ins,” said Councilwoman Lesli Harris.

In April, a man died when he fell off an unknown floor of the building. Also in April, firefighters responded when a two-alarm trash fire broke out in the building.

Council passed multiple ordinances aimed at cracking down on Jaeger and the state of the building. The ordinances direct the Office of Code Enforcement to create an action plan on how the city will move forward with the dilapidated building and to assess how much has been spent closing roads around it along with other emergency measures.

Fox 8 reached out to the city to ask for an update, but we did not hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.