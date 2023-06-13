BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Hot weather into the holiday weekend

High pressure building in across the area will bring more heat through the week ahead.
High pressure building in across the area will bring more heat through the week ahead.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I know it’s only Tuesday, but we are seeing really hot weather continuing and as high pressure builds in from the southwest we can expect the trend to continue. Mostly dry conditions around for the day ahead with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Dew points in the 70s will bring feels like temps into the triple digits. It’s not out of the question to get a storm or two especially north late this afternoon, but coverage will be minimal with only isolated activity less than 10%. Any storm that does manage to develop could be strong. Thursday and Friday there’s a better chance we get clipped by the next disturbance rounding that high pressure. The weekend will be drier and therefore hotter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say

Latest News

7 Day Temp Trend
Heat levels set to climb through the week
Morning weather update for Tuesday, June 13 at 6 a.m.
Evening weather update for Monday, June 12
Severe Thunderstorm Watch North Shore until 8pm tonight
Bruce: Severe Thunderstorm Watch till 8pm North Shore; Temps stay hot in the 94-98° range