NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Algiers
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a late-night fatal shooting that occurred in Algiers on Monday (June 12).
Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Sullen Place and found a man with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m.
The victim was sent by EMS to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.
