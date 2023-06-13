NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a late-night fatal shooting that occurred in Algiers on Monday (June 12).

Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Sullen Place and found a man with a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was sent by EMS to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

