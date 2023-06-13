BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD investigating Fourth District homicide

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (June 13) in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard in the Fourth District.

Police say that the incident occurred around 10:18 a.m.

Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say

Latest News

Boil Water
Storms and ‘unique’ events prompted ‘extremely rare’ Jefferson Parish boil water advisory, councilwoman says
The dean of students at a local private school, in a video provided to WAFB, say he may have...
I-TEAM: Paying a student for sexual photos? Administrator calls it a joke taken too far
Pat Sajak says he is stepping down as host of Wheel of Fortune
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds