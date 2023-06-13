NOPD investigating Fourth District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (June 13) in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard in the Fourth District.

Police say that the incident occurred around 10:18 a.m.

Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers.

