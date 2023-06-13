NOPD investigating Fourth District homicide
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (June 13) in the 1900 block of Elizardi Boulevard in the Fourth District.
Police say that the incident occurred around 10:18 a.m.
Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers.
