BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Pelicans strongly considering moving up draft board; targeting Scoot Henderson

FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois...
FILE - NBA G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring against Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 during the first half of an exhibition basketball game Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Henderson is the top draft prospect in the G League, which opens its season Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans could be looking to shake things up on draft night as they are expected to “aggressively” explore avenues to trade up and target top talent Scoot Henderson, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Will Guillory.

Henderson, a guard for G-League Ignite, averaged 16. 5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in his second and final season with the team last year. The Pelicans have the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. Henderson has been projected to be taken No. 2 overall by Charlotte by most analysts.

The Athletic’s report said that trading for the Hornets’ No. 2 pick will likely come at a steep price for the Pelicans, who can offer a large package of picks for Henderson, plus young players. The report also said that a deal could cost New Orleans either one of their franchise stars Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson.

RELATED COVERAGE

Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%

Zion Williamson announces he is going to be a father

Pelicans release 2023 preseason schedule

The Pelicans currently hold all of their own future first-round picks, a Lakers pick in 2024 or 2025, and Bucks picks in 2025 and 2027.

Henderson has been billed as a downhill player in the mold of an athletic point guard that can transform a team’s offensive attack into an up-tempo style offense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the...
Nuggets now in full command of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead
Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip