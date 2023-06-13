Report: Pelicans strongly considering moving up draft board; targeting Scoot Henderson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans could be looking to shake things up on draft night as they are expected to “aggressively” explore avenues to trade up and target top talent Scoot Henderson, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Will Guillory.

Henderson, a guard for G-League Ignite, averaged 16. 5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game in his second and final season with the team last year. The Pelicans have the No. 14 pick in the NBA Draft on June 22. Henderson has been projected to be taken No. 2 overall by Charlotte by most analysts.

The Athletic’s report said that trading for the Hornets’ No. 2 pick will likely come at a steep price for the Pelicans, who can offer a large package of picks for Henderson, plus young players. The report also said that a deal could cost New Orleans either one of their franchise stars Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans currently hold all of their own future first-round picks, a Lakers pick in 2024 or 2025, and Bucks picks in 2025 and 2027.

Henderson has been billed as a downhill player in the mold of an athletic point guard that can transform a team’s offensive attack into an up-tempo style offense.

