Saints open three-day minicamp

By Sean Fazende
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints will close out the 2023 off-season program with a three-day minicamp Tuesday.

Though the practices may look the same, the circumstances will be different than their previous three weeks of work. This week, attendance is mandatory, before they were voluntary.

That means many big-name Saints players should make their off-season debuts.

Offensively, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara are expected to be present. Along the offensive line, Erik McCoy is the only starter who’s participated. This week Ryan Ramczyck and Andrus Peat should return. Trevor Penning and Cesar Ruiz are still rehabbing injuries.

Defensively, cornerback Marshon Lattimore should give the secondary a big boost. Paulson Adebo attended the first OTA but not the next two. He and Alontae Taylor should compete for the team’s outside corner spot opposite of Lattimore.

