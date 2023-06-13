Survey: Satisfaction with NOPD falls to 14-year low

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a recent survey conducted by the New Orleans Crime Coalition, alarming results indicate a significant drop in satisfaction levels with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) among the city’s residents. The survey, which involved 800 participants, also highlighted a notable decrease in the city’s population over the past three years.

According to Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission, homicides are up 87% since 2019, shootings are up 56%, carjackings are up 46% and armed robbery is down.

Back in 2016, the NOPD enjoyed a surge in public satisfaction, reaching a 14-year high of 64%. However, this number has since been slashed in half, plummeting to 31% in the last two years. The latest survey reveals that an overwhelming seven out of ten New Orleans residents are dissatisfied with the performance of the department.

“The political mistakes we made in 2020 and perpetuated by not recognizing that we need to address recruitment and retention,” Goyeneche said. “It took three years to approve the pay raises and we didn’t do anything with recruiting. Those three years got us in the hole and it’s getting deeper.”

The city has also experienced a decline in population during the same period. According to the World Population Review, New Orleans had 383,300 residents in 2020, but that figure has dwindled to 364,000 this year. This loss of nearly five percent of the population exacerbates the growing concerns.

“People have options; sell their homes, and move out of the parish,” Goyeneche said.

The survey finds only 9% of New Orleans residents believe that the NOPD has improved its performance this year. Conversely, more than a third, approximately 38% of respondents, claim that the department’s performance has worsened. Around half of the participants expressed that the situation has remained relatively the same. Furthermore, 71% of respondents believe that crime has escalated since the previous year.

Concerns were also raised regarding the NOPD’s ability to respond quickly to emergency calls, with 60% of surveyed residents rating it as poor. The inability to address emergencies swiftly further contributes to declining satisfaction levels in the community.

“My house got robbed,” New Orleanian Michael Parsons explained. “We called them and they took about an hour and a half. They said they would get back to us, but they didn’t. But they were very nice.”

“As the number of officers, the clients, the work for remaining officers becomes more burdensome, that will accelerate attrition,” Goyeneche said.

Another aspect of dissatisfaction voiced by survey participants is the preference for an elected police chief. Currently, the NOPD’s chief is appointed, unlike the surrounding parishes where an elected police chief is the norm. A substantial 62% of respondents expressed their desire for an elected police chief, highlighting their dissatisfaction with the current leadership structure.

“We should reflect on that going forward,” said Michael Cowan, Chairman of the Crime Coalition.

The mayor’s office declined a request for an interview, saying they had not yet reviewed the new poll.

