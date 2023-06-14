BBB Accredited Business
2 dead; overturned car hauler causes traffic delays on I-10 westbound at state line

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and interstate lanes were closed Wednesday (June 14) morning causing traffic delays, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MS state trooper Calvin Robertson said that the accident occurred around 3 a.m. when a loaded car hauler truck went off the roadway, overturning and hitting pine trees onto the roadway about two miles from the Louisiana line coming from Mississippi.

A single lane of traffic opened up on I-10 westbound after hours of cleanup. Robertson said that it took hours to remove the cars from the car hauler before responders could get the commercial truck upright again.

Traffic remains backed up for miles through the morning.

The MS Dept. of Environmental Quality was on hand to clean the site up for any fuel leaks and chemicals that may be on the roadway, Robertson said.

“Don’t drive distracted because large-scale wrecks like this commonly cause secondary wrecks,” Robertson said.

Traffic is detoured to I-59 and Highway 90 remains closed.

