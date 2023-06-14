BBB Accredited Business
Bicyclist struck in fatal accident in Marigny, NOPD says

(KWTX)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD said that they are investigating a fatal accident that killed a bicyclist Tuesday (June 13) night in the Marigny.

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Marigny Street and St. Claude Avenue, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

