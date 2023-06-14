BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or simply Boosie, claps during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, June 14, according to TMZ.

The Baton Rouge rapper was in court Wednesday for a gun case that was later dismissed, a spokesperson for the San Diego District Attorney’s Office stated, the report added. However, the rapper was then arrested on another legal issue by agents in the courtroom soon after the gun case was wrapped up, according to the report.

Boosie was reportedly involved in a traffic stop when officers allegedly discovered two guns.

