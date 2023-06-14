Bruce: Heat advisory in effect as feels like is in the 104-108° range

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The current heat wave is here and will continue to build over the next 7 days. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will continue to ride the ring of fire where strong disturbances will circulate up and around the high pressure ridge building in from the southwest.

Bruce: It's hot now but even hotter temps will be on the way late week into the weekend through mid next week. Highs will start in the mid 90s and rise to the upper 90s Saturday through next Tuesday. Heat index will be in the 106-109° range. Take it easy and stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/6FCIQpFkuE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 14, 2023

Strong storms are expected to develop across parts of north Louisiana, while here in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. It’s possible to see a couple of strong storms as most of the area is so close to the edge of the high pressure. Those disturbances have the potential to see storms with strong winds upwards of 70 mph, but the farther south and west areas away from the edge of the high should remain mostly dry. For most of the region the heat is the major issue with high temperatures once again warming into the middle 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Stay hydrated, pay attention to signs of heat stress and don’t leave people or animals in cars.

