Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall on Pakistan and India

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cyclone Biparjoy is forecast to make landfall in a densely populated region of India and Pakistan on Thursday.

The storm has been churning north across the Arabian Sea, weakening slightly since Tuesday. Biparjoy has sustained wind speeds of 70 knots (80 mph) with gusts of 85 knots (98 mph), equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane, according to the latest advisory from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

The system is expected to make landfall on Thursday afternoon local time.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as the storm will bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal storm surge across the region. The Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi are also expecting a “severe severe cyclonic storm”.

Heavy Rainfall warnings, Wind Warnings, and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect in the region as the cyclone approaches. Rain totals in some areas may reach 10 inches, resulting in flash flooding and landslides.

Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from coastal areas in preparation for the storm. In Pakistan’s Sindh province, about 60,000 people have been sent to temporary shelters according to local authorities. The capital of the province and Pakistans’s largest city, Karachi, has shut down businesses and malls along the coast.

Officials in India’s Gujarat state said about 45,000 people have been evacuated. Strong winds are expected to impact as far south as Mumbai.

