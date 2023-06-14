BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: St. Augustine Church

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, La. (WVUE) - A small rural settlement along Cane River Lake is home to the first church built in Louisiana by a free person of color, to serve a racially mixed population.

The sound of its church bell has been echoing through the community of Isle Brevelle for nearly 200 years. The church began in 1803 as a chapel in the plantation home of Nicholas Augustine Metoyer, a wealthy free man of color. In 1829, Metoyer built a small mission church. Dave McNamara takes us there for a visit in the Heart of Louisiana.

For more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

