LSU learns its SEC opponents for 2024 football season
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team and its fans now know the Tigers’ in-conference opponents for the first season with expansion teams, Texas and Oklahoma.
**NOTE: Opponents listed alphabetically:
- Alabama - Home
- Arkansas - Away
- Florida - Away
- Oklahoma - Home
- Ole Miss - Home
- South Carolina - Away
- Texas A&M - Away
- Vanderbilt - Home
The game dates have not yet been determined.
More to come.
