Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.(Pixabay)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Deputies found a man with disabilities dead in the basement his caregivers had kept him locked inside, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Dennis Robertson, 40, required special care and was unable to take care of himself on a regular basis.

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Roberston was primarily kept in one room of the basement.

They described Roberston’s living conditions as horrific and said this is one of the worst cases of neglect they’ve seen.

Authorities said the door had been modified to lock from the outside to keep Robertson inside.

“It was apparent to investigators that both Hammond and Parker had neglected their duty to care for Mr. Robertson in a manner required by law,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Michael Hammond, 46, and Lauri Parker, 59, were both arrested and charged with neglect of a disabled adult.

Investigators are awaiting a full medical examiner’s autopsy report to assist in determining if additional charges will be filed.

