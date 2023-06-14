BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Strong storms to our northeast, locally heat is still the main story

The trend to record heat this weekend as high pressure will allow the middle 90s to stick around.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will continue to ride the ring of fire where strong disturbances will circulate up and around the high pressure ridge building in from the southwest. Strong storms are expected to develop across parts of north Louisiana, Central Mississippi and into Central Alabama late this afternoon into the this evening. With the activity so close Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany Parishes as well as Pearl River and Hancock Counties are included in the Storm Prediction Center Severe Storms Risk. It’s possible to see a couple of strong storms as most of the area is so close to the edge of the high pressure. Those disturbances have the potential to see storms with strong winds upwards of 70 mph, but the farther south and west areas away from the edge of the high should remain mostly dry. For most of the region the heat is the major issue with high temperatures once again warming into the middle 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Stay hydrated, pay attention to signs of heat stress and don’t leave people or animals in cars.

