Person shot Tuesday night in Lower Garden District, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male gunshot victim was reported Tuesday night (June 13) in the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the person was shot in the 1700 block of Coliseum Street around 8:19 p.m., but said the victim’s age and condition were not immediately known. Police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

New Orleans EMS personnel transported the victim for hospital treatment. NOPD investigators could be seen at the scene peering into a dark-colored sedan that appeared to have the left side of its rear window shot out.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

