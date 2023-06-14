Records: Mayor Cantrell’s trip to South Korea included flight upgrades, cost taxpayers $33,395

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent trip to a climate conference in South Korea cost city taxpayers at least $33,395 and included flight upgrades for herself and two aides, according to receipts obtained by Fox 8 through a public records request.

Cantrell was the only United States mayor to attend the World Climate Industry EXPO last month in Busan, South Korea. Her airline ticket was booked just 11 days in advance of her May 23 flight.

Records show Cantrell received a $5,000 stipend from the parent company of The New York Times, an event co-sponsor. Cantrell was among the speakers involved in a Times-branded forum at the event, where she presented on “Rising Seas and Shifting Shores: The Conundrum of Coastal Living.”

The Times’ payment to Cantrell was listed on a disclosure statement required by the Louisiana Board of Ethics, but it was unclear whether the $5,000 was paid to the mayor directly or to the city to reimburse taxpayers.

The conference was described South Korea’s Yonhap news agency as “an international fair and conference on climate change, showcasing the latest eco-friendly technologies by about 500 enterprises and addresses by climate change experts.”

Cantrell brought her Director of Communications Gregory Joseph and NOPD officer Robert Monlyn with her on the excursion, each at an additional cost of at least $12,600 to her constituents.

According to travel expense forms submitted by the trio and approved by City of New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano, the trip cost $12,658.85 for Monlyn, $12,833.13 for Cantrell, and $12,903.06 for Joseph.

Cantrell was asked at a news conference June 7 why she was the only American mayor who felt compelled to attend the overseas conference.

“Simply because the City of New Orleans is putting infrastructure investments first, because we’re on the front lines of climate change,” she answered. “As a low-lying coastal city, we have lessons here that other cities are learning.”

Asked again Wednesday about the importance of attending the conference, Cantrell said, “The City of New Orleans, and especially when you talk about South Korea and having sister-city agreements in South Korea, you know, our partners travel. And so, it’s like a force multiplier. It’s speaking to and being that example, that model, and sharing best practices on the ground and in real time with our partners across the world, also throughout the country.”

The receipts show Cantrell and her aides flew first class on May 23 from New Orleans to San Francisco, business class from San Francisco to Osaka (Japan) and economy class from Osaka to Busan.

Their return trip saw the group fly economy class on May 28 from Busan to Tokyo, business class from Tokyo to Denver and upgraded to first class again for the 2-hour, 34-minute return from Denver to New Orleans.

Cantrell last October repaid nearly $29,000 in voluntary travel upgrades determined to be in violation of the travel policy governing city employees.

It was unclear whether the upgraded flights on the South Korea trip will be similarly reimbursed, and Cantrell on Wednesday wouldn’t answer that question directly.

“What I do, and the practices I have upholded, particularly pre-COVID because I would upgrade my own, and then flying under the conditions of COVID and wanting to make sure that I protect me -- meaning peace of mind, the safety and the like -- I am more protected mentally as well as physically flying first class,” she said. “And this is something that’s not a luxury. It is something that I deem necessary, and it’s something that I pay for and continue to pay for.”

Joseph on Wednesday provided a revised city travel policy, amended last Oct. 17, before Cantrell repaid city coffers for her earlier upgrades.

The policy says, “The city will cover airfare for a business class flight at a rate not to exceed 110% of the coach rate for international flights greater than 10 hours.”

It also says, “Upgrades for airfare at the expense of the City are not permitted unless the airline is unable to provide the allowable accommodations at the time necessary to carry out the purpose of travel.”

The same policy tells city employees they “are required to purchase the lowest airfare available” and says “airfare quotes and arrangements must be obtained at least 14 calendar days prior to departure, except when documented support indicated the ability to comply with the 14-day advance ticket purchase guideline.”

For the Busan trip, all three members of the traveling party booked their tickets only 11 days before departure, and the city has provided no supporting documentation explaining why the two-week advance purchase requirement could not be met.

