BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Slidell man sentenced to 10 years in child porn case

Slidell's Zachary Rizzotto, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty...
Slidell's Zachary Rizzotto, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty June 12 in a child porn case.(District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A 31-year-old Slidell man was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole after pleading guilty in a child pornography case.

Zachary Jay Rizzotto received the sentence from District Judge John Keller after pleading guilty on Monday (June 12) to 10 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. Rizzotto also was ordered to register as a sex offender upon release from state prison.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said Rizzotto had no prior criminal history, but was caught with the illicit material by special agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Those agents, prosecutors said, acted on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and began investigating Rizzotto’s online activities between July and August of 2021.

The agents later executed a search warrant at Rizzotto’s home and recovered “multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts.”

Prosecutors said that after being arrested and read his Miranda rights, Rizzotto “admitted to viewing and trading images of child pornography online.”

The LBI’s investigation was assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Three men involved in a double homicide and feticide that occurred in Lacombe back in 2020 have...
Three men sentenced in Lacombe double homicide and feticide case
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Dawn Marie Pearson, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for vehicular homicide after...
Covington woman gets 20 years for DUI crash that killed Italian tourist
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed