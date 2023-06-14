BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storms continue to stay mainly north and east of us

Highs into the weekend will trend upwards to possibly the upper 90s
Severe weather risk for today and tonight
Severe weather risk for today and tonight(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living on the edge, that’s the story in weather right now as we’re on the border of really hot and dry conditions or big storm activity.

In fact, today areas just to our northeast are being highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for an intense severe weather event. Widespread wind damage is possible across Mississippi and Alabama but those severe weather levels quickly decrease coming into our area.

I’m thinking a few storms may clip our northern areas which means there is a storm chance in today’s forecast. The threats from these storms will include damaging winds, hail and dangerous lightning. For the majority of us though, it’s going to be plain old hot and dry with highs in the middle 90s.

Through the rest of the work week, I do include the mixture of heat and storms in the forecast. No specific day looks terribly stormy but we’re close enough to the edge of the stormy boundary to have to watch for a few storms. Rain chances stick around 30% through Friday.

Father’s Day weekend is going to be HOT, highs will soar on us by Saturday and Sunday with middle to upper 90s possible. These will be close to our records for the date so that will be something to watch heading into the weekend. The close storm boundary does shift a little farther north and east away from us which may allow for rain chances to go back to zero for a few days. We’ll see as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, June 13
Bruce: The heat is on and will stick around through Father's day weekend
Bruce: Hot temps to continue through Father’s day weekend
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, June 13
High pressure building in across the area will bring more heat through the week ahead.
Nicondra: Hot weather into the holiday weekend