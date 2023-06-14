Storms continue to stay mainly north and east of us

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living on the edge, that’s the story in weather right now as we’re on the border of really hot and dry conditions or big storm activity.

In fact, today areas just to our northeast are being highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for an intense severe weather event. Widespread wind damage is possible across Mississippi and Alabama but those severe weather levels quickly decrease coming into our area.

I’m thinking a few storms may clip our northern areas which means there is a storm chance in today’s forecast. The threats from these storms will include damaging winds, hail and dangerous lightning. For the majority of us though, it’s going to be plain old hot and dry with highs in the middle 90s.

Through the rest of the work week, I do include the mixture of heat and storms in the forecast. No specific day looks terribly stormy but we’re close enough to the edge of the stormy boundary to have to watch for a few storms. Rain chances stick around 30% through Friday.

Father’s Day weekend is going to be HOT, highs will soar on us by Saturday and Sunday with middle to upper 90s possible. These will be close to our records for the date so that will be something to watch heading into the weekend. The close storm boundary does shift a little farther north and east away from us which may allow for rain chances to go back to zero for a few days. We’ll see as we get closer.

