BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Surgeon General warns on kids’ social media use, proposed Louisiana law could set restrictions

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Among the stack of proposed laws awaiting a signature from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards sits HB 61, a bill that would require parental consent for minor children to open social media accounts.

Parents are faced with new challenges in the digital age. Don Yount says he’s glad his kids are grown and he’s avoided the new apps altogether.

“Back then it was MySpace. I don’t know if that even still exists,” laughed Yount. “TikTok wasn’t a thing when my kids were school age, but it’s getting out of control.”

State Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R-Metairie) agrees.

Her bill is intended to return control to parents, preventing online social networks, gaming sites and video apps from signing children under 18 to account agreements.

Thinking back on his teenage years, Ryan Hazelwood says he didn’t get into much trouble.

“I monitored myself. I didn’t really have any private accounts,” he said. “I was just out there and careful.”

Just two weeks before the bill was sent to the governor’s desk, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a new advisory about detrimental effects of social media use on the mental health of kids.

“Getting exposed to lots of unrealistic ideas about what life is can definitely impact mental health in a negative way,” Dr. Jennifer Creedon told Fox 8.

The child and adolescent psychiatrist says this was the impetus for the advisory.

“I see this in my little stepbrother, or my sister who are younger than me, and they are just on their phone on TikTok constantly,” said Collin Betzer.

Dr. Creedon says social media can be useful in moderation.

“For a lot of LGBTQ youth, social media sites can be ways to connect with others, so I think it’s really complicated,” she said. “What a 5-year-old or an 8-year-old or a 12-year-old -- versus an older teenager -- are accessing or consuming ... those should not be the same.”

If signed by Gov. Edwards, the law would not take effect until Aug. 1, 2024. One of the amendment clauses requires the effects of the proposed law to be studied first by the Louisiana State Law Institute.

It’s a compromise one group opposing the bill is happy to see included in the final draft.

“As we’ve shared with legislators, we remain concerned with the potential impact HB 61 would have on all users,” wrote Servando Esparza, TechNet’s executive director for Texas and the Southeast.

“The bill will require all users to provide proof of their age in order to comply with the law and ask parents to provide proof that they are the minor’s parent in order to access the platform. This could jeopardize privacy and lead to unintended consequences.”

As the internet expands, social media sites take on new roles.

Last month, Fox 8 sat down with experts who said that criminals in New Orleans are exploiting social media platforms to send messages and show off their crimes.

“Everything that’s going on -- especially in New Orleans -- with these kids getting younger and younger with the carjackings, they film themselves doing it,” Yount said. “But you don’t see the repercussions that come with the act that you see on TikTok.”

Yount hopes tighter restrictions can trickle down to help ease crime rates in the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

New Orleans police cordoned off the street at St. Charles Avenue on Tuesday night to...
Person shot Tuesday night in Lower Garden District, NOPD says
Male victim shot Tuesday night in Lower Garden District, NOPD says
Proposed law to restrict minors' access to social media accounts awaits governor's signature
St. Tammany Council hires outside attorney to probe Mike Cooper's Covington apartment plan