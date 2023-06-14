Three men sentenced in Lacombe double homicide and feticide case

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three men involved in a double homicide and feticide that occurred in Lacombe back in 2020 have been sentenced by District Judge Scott Gardner on Tuesday (June 13).

The first defendant, Peter Reimonenq, admitted to the shooting and was handed a lengthy prison sentence of 80 years earlier this year in January. The remaining two defendants, Shannon Amos and Christopher Roberts, aged 22 and residents of Lacombe, Louisiana, faced charges related to obstruction of justice and being accessories after the fact.

Peter Reimonenq, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Jan. 17) to two counts of manslaughter, one count of feticide and obstruction of justice, receiving an 80-year sentence. (District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office)

Shannon Amos pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact. Amos disposed of the murder weapon, which was never recovered, and later informed Reimonenq of its location. He also drove the getaway vehicle, which was found to have been wiped clean. Judge Gardner sentenced Amos to 18 years in prison.

Christopher Roberts and Mikayl Young, also 22 years old and residents of Lacombe, picked up Reimonenq and Amos in a vehicle and transported them to the location of the homicide.

Following the crime, both defendants fled the scene. Mikayl Young was apprehended a week later after an extensive search. Roberts and Young both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact and one count of failure to seek assistance resulting in death. Roberts received a sentence of 3 years of probation, while Young was sentenced to four years in prison.

The incident that sparked the investigation occurred on July 18, 2020, when St. Tammany Parish deputies responded to a report of a vehicle containing two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds on Bremerman Road in Lacombe.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III and Sylvanus’ girlfriend -- 21-year-old Qile Sanders -- who was seven months pregnant.

Law enforcement determined that the shooting took place during a drug transaction. Initially, Amos and Reimonenq had attempted to shift blame onto each other for pulling the trigger. However, ballistics evidence and forensic analysis conclusively established Reimonenq as the shooter.

During the court proceedings, family members of the victims, Amos’ mother, and the defendants themselves provided statements. In an impact statement, the grandmother of the female victim expressed her prayers for everyone involved, including the young men, while appealing to God for mercy.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, with Assistant District Attorneys Elizabeth Authement and Blake Peters handling the case’s prosecution.

