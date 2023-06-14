Tim Heidecker’s ‘The Two Tims’ Tour coming to New Orleans Aug. 3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Performance artist Tim Heidecker is hitting the road this summer, bringing back his ‘The Two Tims” tour featuring his satirical standup comedy act and more serious art reflected through music.

This summer’s The Two Tims tour will stop in New Orleans on Aug. 3 at the Joy Theater at 8 p.m.

The comedy portion of the show, entitled “No More Bull ----”, features Heidecker in character as a hack comedian fully committing to the bit.

The musical portion of the show is performed by Heidecker and the Very Good Band. Since 2002, he’s released 5 studio albums of fairly serious music. His most recent release, “High School” came out in 2022.

Tim Heidecker - 2023 The Two Tims Tour

July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National

AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre

AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

