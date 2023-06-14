Tim Heidecker’s ‘The Two Tims’ Tour coming to New Orleans Aug. 3
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Performance artist Tim Heidecker is hitting the road this summer, bringing back his ‘The Two Tims” tour featuring his satirical standup comedy act and more serious art reflected through music.
This summer’s The Two Tims tour will stop in New Orleans on Aug. 3 at the Joy Theater at 8 p.m.
The comedy portion of the show, entitled “No More Bull ----”, features Heidecker in character as a hack comedian fully committing to the bit.
The musical portion of the show is performed by Heidecker and the Very Good Band. Since 2002, he’s released 5 studio albums of fairly serious music. His most recent release, “High School” came out in 2022.
Tim Heidecker - 2023 The Two Tims Tour
July 28 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
JULY 29 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
JULY 30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
JULY 31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
AUGUST 2 - San Antonio, TX - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
AUGUST 3 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
AUGUST 4 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
AUGUST 5 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre
AUGUST 7 - Richmond, VA - The National
AUGUST 8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
AUGUST 9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
AUGUST 10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
AUGUST 11 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
AUGUST 12 - Buffalo, NY - The Rapids Theatre
AUGUST 14 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
AUGUST 15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
AUGUST 16 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
AUGUST 17 - Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger
AUGUST 18 - Nashville, TN - City Winery
AUGUST 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
AUGUST 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
AUGUST 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
AUGUST 23 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
AUGUST 24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
