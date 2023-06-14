BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash on I-10 near La. line causes delays

A Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 in Hancock County has traffic backed up near the Louisiana...
A Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 in Hancock County has traffic backed up near the Louisiana border.(TPD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal Wednesday morning wreck on I-10 has traffic backed up near the Louisiana border.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile marker in westbound lanes. Westbound lanes are blocked near Highway 607.

Crews are diverting traffic at Exit 13, which will send you on a long detour if you need to head to Louisiana.

We know the wreck involved an 18-wheeler. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair confirms two people died in the crash. We don’t have an ID for the victims yet.

Expect traffic delays for 3 hours, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map. Avoid the area if possible. If you must travel in the area, MDOT advises you to use caution, and be prepared to stop.

We know the wreck involved an 18-wheeler. We don’t have any word on injuries yet.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead
(Source: MGN)
Causeway northbound reopens after accident caused temporary closure of both lanes
Calm waters and a long lens creates the illusion of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway "hump"...
Another Causeway toll increase may be necessary to combat rising operational costs
Police say that clean-up at the site, which is at the northernmost roundabout on U.S. 51, is...
18-wheeler overturns; traffic delays on I-12 near Hammond expected