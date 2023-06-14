BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two truck-driving brothers from South Carolina were identified Wednesday afternoon (June 14) as the people killed in a deadly morning accident on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

The 3 a.m. crash on westbound I-10 in Hancock County claimed the lives of 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich and his 24-year-old brother Yakov Tarasevich.

The siblings from Chesnee, S.C., were hauling five vehicles in a 2023 Volvo Commercial Auto Transporter when their semi-truck left the road and overturned about two miles from the state line. Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Calvin Robertson said the cleanup process after the crash took nearly 10 hours. Morning commuters eventually were able to proceed in a single lane of traffic, and all lanes were reopened at 1 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was on hand to clean up fuel leaks and chemicals that may be on the roadway, Robertson said.

“Don’t drive distracted, because large-scale wrecks like this commonly cause secondary wrecks,” Robertson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Chef Demietriek Scott
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after death report
El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
A person took their own life Monday (June 12) inside the front lobby of the Mandeville Police...
Man takes own life in lobby of Mandeville Police Department

Latest News

Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Dawn Marie Pearson, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for vehicular homicide after...
Covington woman gets 20 years for DUI crash that killed Italian tourist
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile...
Westbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash, hours of traffic delays
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell led a delegation to a climate change conference last month in...
Records: Mayor Cantrell’s trip to South Korea included flight upgrades, cost taxpayers $33,395