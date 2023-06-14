BBB Accredited Business
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole

Officials in Rhode Island worked to bring down a raccoon that had gotten stuck at the top of a light pole. (SOURCE: WJAR)
By Molly Levine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROVIDENCE, R. I. (WJAR) – Drivers in Rhode Island noticed something unusual during their morning commute on Tuesday as a raccoon got stuck at the top of a light pole.

Michael Healey, with the state’s Department of Environmental Management, said the animal being stuck on the pole was considered a safety hazard.

“Our fear obviously was the fact that this raccoon could fall onto the windshield of a truck or car and cause an accident on a very busy roadway,” Healey said.

The department worked with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and state police to get the raccoon down.

Witnesses said the raccoon was on the pole for hours as they drove by and contacted authorities.

Officials said they were aware but didn’t immediately have the means to get the animal down safely.

Eventually, the raccoon was rescued and released into the woods.

“It looked healthy and it took off pretty fast after being on the light pole that long without food and water,” Healey said.

According to officials, it wasn’t immediately clear how the animal initially got stuck on the pole.

