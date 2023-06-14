Westbound I-10 reopens following fatal crash, hours of traffic delays

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of westbound I-10 are back open and traffic is flowing following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) tells us the crash happened around 3 a.m. at the 2 mile marker, and involved an 18-wheeler. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair confirms two people died in the crash, but their identities have not been released.

By 9 a.m., one westbound lane had reopened to traffic, but everything still moved very slowly for hours. Other wrecks happened in the area from drivers not paying attention in the congestion.

It wasn’t until noon, nine hours after the crash occurred, that the scene was cleared and traffic was back to normal.

